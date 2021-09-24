‘Three social security hospitals are being constructed’

LAHORE: Under the Punjab Social Security, state-of-the-art hospitals are being constructed in Taunsa, Sargodha and Faisalabad to provide best health facilities to the workers and their families.

Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider said Taunsa Social Security Hospital would cost 80 million. It was being constructed on 9 Kanal and 13 marla piece of land while Sargodha Social Security Hospital would cost Rs159.50 million and it would be constructed on 57 kanal. Similarly, Social Security Faisalabad Hospital would be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.70 million with a covered area of 6 kanal.

Social Security Commissioner Bilal Haider said construction of new hospitals was the need of the hour because of the increasing number of registered workers. It is the prime focus of the PESSI to manage the burden of the existing hospitals by constructing new health facilities in the nearest locations of workers. With the construction of 7 new hospitals, the workers would not have to travel to other cities for treatment, he said.

The PESSI commissioner said that besides these three facilities, one of the best cardiac hospitals had also been completed in Lahore and it was fully functional. Rahmatul lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology is providing all kinds of treatments related to cardiac ailments and the whole hospital has been digitized, he said. From 2012 to 2018, only two new hospitals were constructed but, now, PESSI aims to construct seven new hospitals within till 2023, he concluded.