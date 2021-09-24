USA, Canada to feature in junior hockey WC

ISLAMABAD: USA and Canada teams have been added to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to be held from November 24 to December 5 this year in Bhubaneswar (India).

The much-awaited announcement was made in Bhubaneswar Thursday by FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh.

This marquee event in the international hockey calendar will feature 16 teams including India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.

Australia and New Zealand have already pulled out of the event paving the way for USA and Canada’s inclusion.

The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup is the pinnacle of tournaments for Under-21 and is a very important fixture in the FIH calendar.