LPL to be held from December 4 to 23

COLOMBO: The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 tournament, will run from December 4 to 23, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday. The process to register overseas players will commence from September 24.

The tournament was originally set to run from July 30 to August 22, but according to tournament director Ravin Wickramaratne, the announcement of the Kashmir Premier League, the CPL (which required players to be free from August 12), The Hundred, and another possible international series involving Bangladesh, had forced the organisers to rethink their timing.

The LPL is also fighting fires on the franchise front. They have officially terminated two of the five franchises that took part last year, Dambulla Viiking and Colombo Kings both being cut from the second edition.