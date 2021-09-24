Broken roads

The condition of Dhoke Juma Road is deteriorating each passing day and the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has turned a blind eye to its maintenance. Numerous residents have filed complaints but to no avail.
Residents of Askari 7, 13, 14 and of various other colonies use the road to travel to bakra mandi, Harley Street etc. The recent rains have damaged the underpass which needs urgent attention of the authorities concerned.
Suleman Hidayat
Rawalpindi
