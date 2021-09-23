Senior journalist returns home after brief detention

KARACHI: Senior journalist, Waris Raza, was taken into custody from his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday night.
According to Raza's family, the men who took him into custody wore police uniforms, who had assured the family that the journalist will be released shortly. Waris Raza was later released on Wednesday evening and left near the Mobina Town police station. After release, Raza said that he was blindfolded by men, who took him into custody and frequently asked him questions about his journalistic duties and his articles. The journalist bodies, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Karachi Union of Journalists, strongly condemned the detention and announced countrywide protests against the illegal detention of Waris Raza.
