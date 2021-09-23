Kohat BISE declares Matric, Inter results

KOHAT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Kohat, on Wednesday declared the results of Matric and Inter examinations 2021.

Safi Imam of the Kohat Cadet College clinched first and second position by securing 1094 marks in Matric examination.

Muhammad Sohail of the Kohat Cadet College and Ayesha Rahim, a student of a private school secured 1092 marks each and shared the second position. Another student of a private school clinched third position with 1090 marks. Yasir Hayat, a student of Kohat Cadet College secured 1086 and stood first while Jibran Mustafa, Usama Riyan, Muhammad Saifur Rahman Khattak, Muhammad Awais of the same college and Shawail Alam of the Iqra Public School and College, Kohat stood third by obtaining 1084 each.