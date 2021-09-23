Peaceful vigil organised as mark of solidarity

Islamabad : On September 22nd– the eve of Noor Mukadam’s murder trial– family, friends, and supporters organised a peaceful vigil as a mark of solidarity.

The speakers shed light on Noor’s compassionate and kind nature, advocated for justice for Noor, and demanded an exemplary punishment for the murderer and his accomplices.

The event started with ‘Tilawat-e-Quran’ by Eesa Nasir followed by a brief introduction by Osman Khalid Butt, an esteemed activist and friend of Noor Mukadam and the family.

Noor’s sister, Sara Mukadam, rendered a heart-touching ode to Noor by the name of ‘My Beautiful Noor’, underlining that their relationship resembled more like a friendship.

Christina Afridi, wife of former Ambassador, Tariq Khan Afridi, who knew Noor since she was born, mentioned that Noor was the most beautiful baby. She observed that her fingers, even as a newborn, indicated her artistic inclination and capabilities.

Tahira Abdullah, human rights defender said that they continue to repose their faith, hope, trust and confidence in our criminal justice administration system, and they ask all Noor’s well-wishers to do the same, with patience and fortitude. Amann Omar, a friend of Noor’s, recited a beautiful poem written by Lyla Hussain, one of Noor’s best friends.

Maryam Attique, another friend of Noor’s, read out a touching letter which she had written in remembrance of Noor. Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, Noor’s father, thanked everyone who had gathered to express their solidarity with Noor and the Mukadam family. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for conveying his deep concern during various interviews with the media, emphasizing that justice will be served. Mukadam expressed his confidence in the legal system and made a passionate appeal to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of the High Court, and the Additional Sessions Judge, to ensure that speedy justice is granted. Furthermore, he stated that the murderer ought to be given exemplary punishment (death penalty), and that the accomplices are also ordered punishment in accordance with the role that they played. He underlined that although he has lost his beloved daughter, no other daughter of Pakistan should face this ordeal. He expressed that this was a test case that would determine the nation’s faith in the justice system, and that the entire nation was looking for justice to prevail.

In the end, Madeeha Fawad, Noor’s cousin offered a poignant ‘Dua’ for Noor. The event ended with a candlelight vigil, where all the attendees observed a moment of silence for Noor and for justice.