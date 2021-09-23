 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

In broad daylight

Newspost

September 23, 2021

Electricity theft is a very serious problem in Pakistan. It is almost amusing to see the directions on bills that power pilferage be reported on telephone numbers that are listed on the bills.

A majority of consumers in Dera Ismail Khan, which is notorious for power theft, don’t pay electricity bills or steal electricity. The remaining not only end up paying their own bills but also bear the burden of making up for these thieves. Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) officials should look into the issue.

Sheikh Imran

D I Khan

More From Newspost

  • Men and monsters

    It was shocking to read that on September 20 some landlords in Rahim Yar Khan subjected a Hindu family to torture for...

  • Invisible politics

    That a cricket team cancelled a whole tour just hours before the first game and another cancelled its series...

  • More than intent

    The Minimum Wages Ordinance of Pakistan suffers from many structural defects. Its definition of a worker includes only...

  • Call of duty

    This refers to the news report ‘Several issues on CEC's appointment still kept secret’ . The minister of railways...

  • Babies’ day in

    This refers to the recent reports that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up a daycare centre in the KP...

  • Flying solo

    The government has approved a financial support package of Rs44 billion to PIA to avert a financial collapse. In the...

More From Latest