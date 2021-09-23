In broad daylight

Electricity theft is a very serious problem in Pakistan. It is almost amusing to see the directions on bills that power pilferage be reported on telephone numbers that are listed on the bills.

A majority of consumers in Dera Ismail Khan, which is notorious for power theft, don’t pay electricity bills or steal electricity. The remaining not only end up paying their own bills but also bear the burden of making up for these thieves. Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) officials should look into the issue.

Sheikh Imran

D I Khan