 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Corona claims 42 more lives in Punjab

National

Our Correspondent  
September 22, 2021
Corona claims 42 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: COVID-19 claimed 42 more lives while 880 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here Tuesday, death toll reached 12,447 and total corona cases 423,671 while 389,497 patients recovered in the province. Currently 21,727 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

More From National

More From Latest