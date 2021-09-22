RCB confiscates 126 truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 126 truckloads of goods from different markets during first three months of current fiscal year.
According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.
He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone. The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and direct the staff of anti-encroachment wing to remove encroachments from all these areas and provide relief to the citizens.
Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 27 criminals including eight Proclaimed Offenders wanted to police in crime...
Islamabad: DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar has directed the concerned police officials to protect lives and property...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission has approved 127 cases of PhD scholars for the International Research...
Islamabad: The third nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2021 is underway. Over 40 million children under five years of...
Rawalpindi: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has started losing intensity in Islamabad...
Islamabad:The taxation policies towards the tobacco industry in Pakistan need to be based on real evidence, including...