Japan continues to support anti-polio drive in Pakistan

Islamabad: The third nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2021 is underway. Over 40 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the campaign.
In Pakistan, only one case of wild poliovirus has been reported so far this year, while 75 cases were reported in the same period last year. Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan, highly appreciated the drastic decrease in the number of reported wild polio cases in Pakistan as a result of the sincere and united efforts of the government and people of Pakistan. He also expressed his respect for all the polio workers who are engaged in the door-to-door vaccination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
