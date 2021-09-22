Alzheimer’s disease affects 30 million people worldwide

Paris: Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is characterised by brain lesions that can cause devastating memory loss and behavioural changes. It affects some 30 million people worldwide.
Decades of research have failed to produce a cure, prevention or reliable treatment. On World Alzheimer’s Day, expert Bruno Dubois tells AFP why one of the most promising avenues for treatment depends on early diagnosis.
