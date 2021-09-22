 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Alzheimer’s disease affects 30 million people worldwide

World

AFP
September 22, 2021
Alzheimer’s disease affects 30 million people worldwide

Paris: Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is characterised by brain lesions that can cause devastating memory loss and behavioural changes. It affects some 30 million people worldwide.

Decades of research have failed to produce a cure, prevention or reliable treatment. On World Alzheimer’s Day, expert Bruno Dubois tells AFP why one of the most promising avenues for treatment depends on early diagnosis.

More From World

More From Latest