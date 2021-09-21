‘Contact with Taliban in national interest’

“We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest,” say military sources

“We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest,” say military sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with the Taliban Political Commission delegation in Islamabad. –Photo Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is confident that the Taliban will fulfil their commitment of not allowing any terrorist organisation to use the Afghan soil against any country including Pakistan.

Local media quoting military sources said Pakistan is in constant contact with Afghan Taliban officials to protect the country’s national security. The Afghan Taliban have reiterated on several occasions that they would not let any group ororganisation use the Afghan soil for terror activities.

“We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest,” the sources said. Since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul last month, Pakistan has been calling upon the international community to play its role in rebuilding the war-torn country to ensure peace and stability. Pakistan has also urged the Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive government comprising all ethnicities including Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbek.

The sources said that border management was being continuously improved and it would be made completely secure in the near future. Pakistan’s goal has always been better management on its side of the border. Fencing the Pakistan-Afghan border was a major responsibility given the size of the region and other challenges. Despite all the difficulties, the sources said, Pakistan has completed the fencing work on 90 percent of the border. Border management is constantly improving and Pakistan hopes that it will be fully secured in the near future.

The sources said the manner in which Indian journalists and media outlets spread lies regarding the Pansjhhir conflict exposed that they relied on fabricated and concocted information. Some leading international and Indian media outlets published and aired fake news stories in an attempt to involve Pakistan in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.