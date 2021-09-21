MoU signed for school buildings assessment

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) are collaborating to carry out an assessment of school buildings in the province.
UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and E&SED Secretary Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, UET Peshawar will use innovative techniques in accordance with the international codes, including Rapid Visual Screening to evaluate the seismic safety of the buildings.
The E&SED will provide the finances for the project. Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agriculture and Mining Engineering has been nominated as a focal person on behalf of UET Peshawar.
He said the purpose of MoU was to bring academia and the government together to take measured decisions regarding demolition or reconstruction of school buildings by saving public funds.
PESHAWAR: All the 10 candidates of Businessman Forum Group won the executive committee election of Sarhad Chamber of...
KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, has set a 10-day deadline for the government to ensure the...
MANSEHRA: The residents, traders and shopkeepers have moved the Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court...
HARIPUR: Polio workers deputed in three urban union councils of the Haripur district here on Monday boycotted the...
PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the rising dengue cases in some districts of the KP, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday...
MARDAN: District police recovered a captive and arrested two kidnappers while a drug trafficker was arrested with 3kg...