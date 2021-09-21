MoU signed for school buildings assessment

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) are collaborating to carry out an assessment of school buildings in the province.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and E&SED Secretary Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, UET Peshawar will use innovative techniques in accordance with the international codes, including Rapid Visual Screening to evaluate the seismic safety of the buildings.

The E&SED will provide the finances for the project. Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agriculture and Mining Engineering has been nominated as a focal person on behalf of UET Peshawar.

He said the purpose of MoU was to bring academia and the government together to take measured decisions regarding demolition or reconstruction of school buildings by saving public funds.