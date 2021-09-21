Arid University centrally digitalised UMS inaugurated

Rawalpindi : To reduce the workload and facilitate both students and employees, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday, launched the University Management System (Centrally Digitalised/Paperless System) on campus.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman vice-chancellor of the university was the chief guest along with Muhammad Aqeel Sultan, Registrar and Nadeem Ahmad Malik, Director Network & IT Services Centre (NITSC) while all faculty and administrative staff were also present on the occasion.

After Inaugurating the University Management System, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that the university’s NITSC department was working for many months on this system which is a smart, adaptable, and affordable IT-based solution that covers all aspects of the University. He said that UMS will not only reduce the workload of the staff but will also enhance productivity with smooth communication & data security. He added that the management system will empower faculty and students to manage their regular tasks such as student enrollment, admissions, student records, faculty, attendance, fees, assignments, exams and mark sheets etc.

While appreciating the efforts of NITSC Dr Zaman emphasized that their responsibility does not end here but their real work starts from here as they have to train all the staff with the updation of the system on a regular basis on staff and student’s feedback which will keep the user's interest in the system. This IT-based solution will facilitate a transparent, secure, enterprise-wide paperless system available to all administrators, academicians, and research scholars as it interconnects all the major departments and institutes of the university, he said.

Nadeem Ahmad Malik, Director, NITSC, thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, for taking the initiative to modernize the traditional system of the University and entrusted the responsibility of these important matters to the NITSC. He said that the system will provide innovative means to the university to overcome the present and future issues.

He said that UMS will also support the administration by providing the capacity to collect, process, comprehend and document information faster at any time. He further added UMS will be a time saving system for faculty, administration and students which will also support the administration for timely decision making. He said that NITSC is continuously making efforts to provide IT based solutions which will not only enhance the education system but also be helpful for employees and students in their routine work.