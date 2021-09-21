 
Tuesday September 21, 2021
Strict action to be taken against corrupt cops: IG

Lahore

September 21, 2021

IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that supervisory officers should pay surprise visits to police stations and offices and also hold open courts simultaneously. He issued these instructions while addressing the RPOs of province during a video link conference held at the Central Police Office on Monday. He said that actions should be taken against those police officials involved in corruption, disrespect to citizens or cause deliberate delay in resolving issues under zero tolerance.

