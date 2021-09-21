NCOC allows 25 percent crowd for T20 Cup

LAHORE: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given permission to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host 25 percent crowd during the upcoming National T20 Cup.

PCB will be responsible to enforce Covid-19 SoPs. Only vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch matches in the stadium.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled in two phases, the first one in Multan from September 25 to October 3 and the second one in Lahore from October 6 to 13.