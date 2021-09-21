Ashutosh wants Pakistan-India sports ties to resume

ISLAMABAD: Ashutosh Singh, a former top Indian tennis player, advocates resumption of sports ties between Pakistan and India, criticising those seeking political mileage in sports.

Talking to ‘The News’ recently during the South Asian Under-12 Team Championship, Ashutosh said he always enjoyed playing against Pakistan and training with Pakistan players.

“Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan trained with me numerous times and I also played against him. He is a good friend of mine and so are a few other Pakistan sportsmen. I always enjoyed their company and still have cordial relations with them,” the Indian under-12 team coach said.

“When India plays Pakistan, it always creates interest. It is not only in cricket or hockey, in other sports also both countries’ competitions have special attraction,” he added.

Asked why no cricket or hockey matches were being played between the two countries, he said: “This is something beyond sports authorities of the two countries. When it comes to cricket and hockey ties, the decisions always come from the top and even boards and federations usually hold little say. But personally, I feel sports should be above politics. I am a big advocate of regular sports relations between the two countries at all levels.”

Ashutosh was eager to see both countries playing bilateral tennis series again. “Like we did ten to twelve years back, again I feel both countries must restart playing tennis. It would help in improving the overall standard and also regenerate interest in the game,” he said.

The Indian coach said he was excited to be in Islamabad for tennis. “These kids are our future. India has won the girls while Pakistan came back strongly to win the boys event. Both teams in both categories played excellent tennis. It was a healthy competition and as a result both countries qualified for the Asian region competition,” he added.