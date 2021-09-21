Picasso family hands over artworks to pay French tax

Paris: One of Picasso’s daughters has given eight of his artworks and a book of drawings to the French state in lieu of inheritance tax at a ceremony on Monday.

Six paintings and two statues by the Spanish master were handed over to the state-run Picasso Museum in Paris by his daughter Maya Ruiz-Picasso, his daughter by French model Marie-Therese Walter.

They include "The child with the lollipop sitting under a chair", likely featuring Maya as a child, and representing a fearful world on the eve of World War II, according to grandson Olivier Widmaier Picasso. He was at a press conference at the museum alongside Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, who called the donation "one of the most important of recent decades".