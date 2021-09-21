Some like it clean

This refers to the news report ‘Waste removal exercise launched’ (September 19). It is heartening to see a formal mechanism for the collection and recycling of waste in the federal capital. It is hoped that the provincial governments will follow suit.
On a recent trip to Abbottabad, it was observed that there was no waste management in place and the waste was being burnt, which was, obviously, not the best solution for the environment. A lot of garbage is just thrown away and it chokes waterways. It is hoped that far flung areas will be included in such projects, as it is our collective responsibility to keep the entire country clean.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
This refers to the news report ‘Inclusive govt: Imran opens talks with Taliban’ . Pakistan is not the only...
Around a year ago, the federal government delegated the responsibility of checking and controlling prices of food...
The habitual dependence of Asian states on foreign loans is detrimental for them. Asian leaders must learn a lesson...
This refers to President Arif Alvi's annual address to the joint sitting of parliament where he said that due to the...
The future and destiny of Afghanistan is totally in the hands of the Afghan Taliban. The international community,...
The unilateral cancellation of the ODI series by the New Zealand cricket team has perplexed all cricket fans. Before...