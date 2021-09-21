Some like it clean

This refers to the news report ‘Waste removal exercise launched’ (September 19). It is heartening to see a formal mechanism for the collection and recycling of waste in the federal capital. It is hoped that the provincial governments will follow suit.

On a recent trip to Abbottabad, it was observed that there was no waste management in place and the waste was being burnt, which was, obviously, not the best solution for the environment. A lot of garbage is just thrown away and it chokes waterways. It is hoped that far flung areas will be included in such projects, as it is our collective responsibility to keep the entire country clean.

Mariam Khan

Lahore