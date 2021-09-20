Taliban vehicle targeted by blast in Nangarhar, child killed

A child was killed and two people, including a Taliban forces member, were injured in an explosion on Sunday evening in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed that the explosion hit a Taliban forces vehicle. According to Karimi, the explosion targeted the vehicle in PD5 of Jalalabad city, the provincial center of Nangarhar.
Karimi said a child was killed and two people, including a member of the Taliban forces, were injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This attack followed a blast in Kabul on Saturday that wounded two people, and two explosions on Saturday that targeted a Taliban vehicle in Nangarhar, which wounded around 20 people.
