Taliban vehicle targeted by blast in Nangarhar, child killed

A child was killed and two people, including a Taliban forces member, were injured in an explosion on Sunday evening in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed that the explosion hit a Taliban forces vehicle. According to Karimi, the explosion targeted the vehicle in PD5 of Jalalabad city, the provincial center of Nangarhar.

Karimi said a child was killed and two people, including a member of the Taliban forces, were injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This attack followed a blast in Kabul on Saturday that wounded two people, and two explosions on Saturday that targeted a Taliban vehicle in Nangarhar, which wounded around 20 people.