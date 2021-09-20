 
Monday September 20, 2021
Guterres calls for UN engagement with Taliban

September 20, 2021
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in an interview with the Associated Press says the international community wants to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to achieve that the United Nations must engage with the Taliban.

According to Guterres, the international community want to see an inclusive government emerge in Afghanistan that would respect human rights, especially women and girls’ rights, and that it would not be a base for terrorists.

