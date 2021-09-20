Guterres calls for UN engagement with Taliban

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in an interview with the Associated Press says the international community wants to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to achieve that the United Nations must engage with the Taliban.
According to Guterres, the international community want to see an inclusive government emerge in Afghanistan that would respect human rights, especially women and girls’ rights, and that it would not be a base for terrorists.
KOHAT: A policeman deployed for the security of the anti-polio team was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kohat on...
NEW YORK: Kashmiris, Pakistanis and their allies from across the world will stage a demonstration outside the United...
ISLAMABAD: Among all the provinces, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the only one to witness hike in cases of family disputes in...
NEW YORK: British boxer Amir Khan has been removed from a flight in the US after a reported row over face coverings,...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the country’s delegation...
ISLAMABAD: The police have registered criminal cases against Khateeb Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz and his wife Umme...