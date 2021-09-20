Punjab governor to visit EU parliament soon for extension of GSP plus status

Rawalpindi : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that he had earlier obtained Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP Plus) status to increase Pakistan’s exports and in a bid to lobby for its extension will visit European Parliament soon

“For the development and prosperity of Pakistan, providing access of Pakistani products in the European market will be made duty free. The European Commission is due to review Pakistan’s GSP plus status for the year 2022 onward, and I would continue to get it extended for next five-years,” he made these remarks at a dinner hosted by Zafar Bakhatawri, Secretary General United Business Group in honour of Dr Gohar Ijaz to celebrate the honourary Doctorate degree in recognition of his social services by Punjab University, says a press release.

He said that for the first time in the 150-year history of Punjab University, an entrepreneur has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree for his social services.

Dr. Gohar Ijaz, Patron in Chief of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, said that there was a time when he was indebted to the tune of Rs10 billion and he started to spend 33% of his earnings on social services. When he started, Allah Almighty started helping him from the unseen and as soon as he started it, he reached at the present stage of spending in social sector.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, UBG, said that Pakistan will not be able to become a prosperous and developed country unless the dignity of business person in this country is enhanced. He said that the policies of the country should be made in consultation with the business community.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, SM Munir, Patron Patron in Chief UBG and former LDA chairman SM Imran also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhen Kistafin said that Pakistan is a great country of the region and our president has specially sent us to establish relations with Pakistan and he is likely to visit Pakistan this year.