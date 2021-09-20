Musical chairs

The frequent transfers of chief secretaries and IGs, and the recent termination of fifteen officers by the chief minister of Punjab on September 17 are indicative of a lack of political experience. Prime Minister Imran Khan should look into the matter.
Undoubtedly, officials who are not working honestly should be questioned, but such recurrent transfers will invariably affect the efficacy of the system and slower things down.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
