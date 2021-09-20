Woman’s body thrown from rickshaw near Malir Cantt Check Post 6

The body of an unidentified woman was thrown from a rickshaw in the Malir Cantonment Area on Sunday.
Police said the body was found on a road near the Check Post No 6 of the Malir Cantonment. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, from where it was moved to a morgue for want of identification.
Police said the victim appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old and she was yet to be identified. She was apparently killed with a sharp material. Quoting witnesses, police said unidentified suspects threw the body from a rickshaw and escaped.
A knife was also found with the body that was apparently used in the killing. Police said it seemed that one or more suspects had killed the woman with the knife in the rickshaw after a scuffle as the body and blood stains were not old. Further investigations are under way.
Separately, the body of a man was found from the Malir River within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Police said the body had been tied up and the victim was yet to be identified.
