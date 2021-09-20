Man, daughter die in roof collapse

LAHORE:An elderly man and a 13-year-old girl died after a roof collapsed in Nishter Colony on Sunday. The victims were inside the building when the roof of a hall collapsed with a huge blast-like sound. As a result, three persons were trapped under the roof. Nearby people called rescue teams which removed the debris and evacuated the victims and removed them to hospital. The doctors pronounced two victims, Allah Ditta and his daughter, dead on reaching the hospital.

The building collapsed because it was in a dilapidated condition. held for torture of mother: Lower Mall police arrested a suspect for subjecting his mother to brutal torture on Sunday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Imran.

He on the day of the incident had subjected his wife and mother to severe torture over a domestic issue. He also hurled life threats to them. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

arrested for harassing woman: A suspect has been arrested for harassing his neighbor woman through indecent exposure in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Sunday. The victim reportedly went to the rooftop of his house to put clothes in sun for drying purposes. The suspect, identified as Imran, harassed the victim through indecent exposure. Police registered a case against the suspect and were investigating the matter further.

Booked for flashing laser light: An unidentified person/s has been booked for flashing laser light on a plane taking off from Allama Iqbal International Airport and passing through Bahria Town.

A plane of a private airline going from Lahore to Dubai was passing through Bahria Town. Suddenly, unidentified suspect/s flashed a laser light. It left a panic wave among the passengers. Police registered a case under Section of 144. According to Section 144, flashing laser light in the neighboring areas of the airport is banned. Police said that they were searching for the suspect.