Johannesburg mayor killed in car accident

JOHANNESBURG: The mayor of Johannesburg was killed in a car accident as he returned from campaigning with South Africa’s president on Saturday, just over a month after being elected, his office said in a statement.
Jolidee Matongo, 46, was returning from a voter registration drive in Soweto township ahead of local elections when the accident happened. "It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tweet.
