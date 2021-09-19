Three die in Lahore roof collapse

LAHORE: Three minor girls were killed while a 48-year-old woman received spinal injury when the roof of the house collapsed near Jallo Mor in the Batapur police limits on Saturday. Eight-year-old Seerat, two years old Areeha and two years old Abeeha died in the incident. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victims to hospital where doctors pronounced minor girl Seerat as brought dead. Seerat is the daughter of Tehseen Awan and the injured woman Safia is the wife of Munir.