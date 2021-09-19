India used Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said India orchestrated hoax narrative and used Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan.The national security adviser wrote in his article published in the British online newspaper ''The Independent'' that Pakistan has always supported dialogue and political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, and was badly affected by war in Afghanistan.

The NSA raised the question of whether the world would repeat the mistake of leaving Afghanistan and the region. "We lost over 80,000 innocent lives and bore the burden of over $150 billion economic losses. It was the collective responsibility of the international community to avoid creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” he said.

The Taliban, he added, have signalled to work with the international community, where the international community should coordinate its efforts. He said the international community should move forward with consensus with the major powers and Afghanistan’s close neighbours.