PHC moved to seek disqualification of senator

PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to seek disqualification of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

The writ petition was filed by Abbas Khan through his counsel Shahbaz Khan Advocate. The Election Commission of Pakistan, the provincial election commissioner, Returning Officer Sharifullah, winning candidate Zeeshan Khanzada and others were made respondents in the petition.

The petition stated that the winning candidate Zeeshan Khanzada had not disclosed his involvement in a criminal offence while submitting his nomination papers. It said that a first information report was lodged at Rustam Police Station against Zeeshan Khanzada.

The petitioner said the defendant had intentionally concealed this information at the time submitting the nomination papers. It added that according to the provisions of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution that a person, who was not sagacious, righteous and honest was not qualified to contest the election.