ITP campaign to check traffic rules violations in full swing

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check major violation on roads is in full swing and road users are being educated to maintain traffic discipline.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

During this campaign, 2500 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets amounting Rs454,600 over various violations while 1,967 others were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes.

Moreover, 109 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 99 for not having number plates, 43 for violating one-way and 33 for involvement in one-wheeling.

As many as 95 bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

Police spokesman said that special campaign was underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.