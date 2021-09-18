Shifa vows to provide quality healthcare

Islamabad : Hospitals should ensure safety of patients, which continues to be a huge challenge in the health sector. The importance of patients safety has hugely increased during the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

Parliamentary Secretary of Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar organized by Shifa International Hospital here Friday to mark World Patient Safety Day, which is observed annually on September 17 to raise global awareness about patient safety and to encourage individuals to demonstrate their commitment to making healthcare safer.

Shifa International Hospital marked the day to reiterate its mission to improve the health and quality of life of patients. WHO urges all stakeholders to ‘Act now for safe and respectful childbirth!’ with the theme ‘Safe maternal and newborn care.’

Speaking as chief guest, Dr. Nausheen lauded the step taken by SIH management to observe the day as patients face a number of difficulties in Pakistan. “This campaign is even more important this year due to COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness about adopting best practices at the point of care to prevent avoidable risks and harms to all patients in general and to all women and newborns during childbirth in particular.”

Guest of honor Dr. Quaid Saeed Akhunzada, CEO of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, stressed the importance of the current WHO initiative of ‘Patient Safety Friendly Hospitals’ which improves the quality of care and safety approaches.

Speaking about the significance of World Patient Safety Day, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, CEO of Shifa International said, “This day allows us to express our strong resolve to patients and their safety. Being a JCI Accredited hospital, Shifa International is conscious of the critical role we play and our obligation to patients. He also informed that the facilities and services provided at Shifa to cure and prevent diseases, impact patients and ultimately, public health goals.”