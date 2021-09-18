Covid-19 claims 19 more lives, infects 665 others

The novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,243 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 17,670 tests were conducted and 665 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 3.8 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

So far 5,835,861 tests had been conducted against which 448,695 cases were diagnosed. Of them, 92 per cent or 412,544 patients had recovered, including 1,227 overnight. The chief minister said 28,908 patients were under treatment -- 28,250 in home isolation, 35 at isolation centres, 623 at different hospitals and 54 on ventilators.

Out of the 665 new cases, 195 were deducted from Karachi: 60 from District East, 55 from District South, 34 from District Korangi, 29 from District Central, 10 from District West and 7 from District Malir. Hyderabad reported 117 cases, Sanghar 32, Tharparkar 29, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 27 each, NausheroFeroze and Sujawal 19 each, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin and Dadu 17 each, Ghotki, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 16 each, Mirpurkhas 13, Kashmore, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur 12 each, Jacobabad 7, Tando Allahyar two and Khairpur one.