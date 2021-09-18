Asad bags two titles in Punjab Jr Tennis

LAHORE: Asad Zaman claimed two titles and Bilal Asim won under-18 singles title in the PLTA Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 which concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Asad Zaman first claimed the boys U-14 title by defeating Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-3. Both the players were in good form and started the match well but Asad then started playing aggressive game, which helped him put tremendous pressure on Husnain and win the first set 6-2. Asad faced more resistance in the second set but won it 6-3.

Asad clinched boys U-14 doubles title, partnering with Shehryar Anees. They played well against the promising pair of Husnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Ali Rizwan and outpaced them 6-4.

“My efforts have started bearing fruit and I am keen to win more titles at national level before starting my international tennis career. I am thankful to my coach Rashid Malik, joint coach Faheem Siddiqui, my supporter Tariq Zaman for their all-out support, which is helping me make my dream come true,” said Asad Zaman.

In the boys U-18 final, Bilal Asim (SICAS Gulberg Campus) played superb tennis against spirited Asad Zaman and overwhelmed him 6-0, 1-0 (rtd) to lift the title. Rizwan brothers, Haider Ali and Hussnain Ali, the brilliant students of LGS Paragon, secured the boys U-18 doubles title by beating the talented duo of Faizan Fayyaz and Shaeel Durab 8-4.

Zahra Suleman (Gulbarge Chanan Tennis Club) displayed high-quality tennis skills and techniques to claim the girls U-18 title. She thrashed Ashtafila Arif 6-0, 6-0 in the final. After registering another title victory, Zahra thanked her coaches M Baber, Ahmad Baber and Omer Baber for their able guidance and training and vowed that she will work harder and continue to win more titles.