Sneak peek

This refers to the editorial ‘Cantonment polls’ (September 16). It seems that, by and large, last Sunday’s cantonment board elections across the country were largely held in a free, fair, and transparent manner. The cantonment polls depict a mixed picture as far as the PTI is concerned, coming in the wake of its recently concluded three-year governance landmark. As far as the matter of the ever-rising number of independent candidates winning goes, it may be that there is now a greater awareness among the people to give a chance to independent candidates.

Everyone should pay heed to these results, as the currently prevailing public mood could be a big factor in the all-important general elections due in 2023. Based on the success of the cantonment polls, one hopes that the 2023 general elections will also be transparent.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore