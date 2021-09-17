 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Another peril

Newspost

September 17, 2021

I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem of forced marriage, which is prevalent in our country. Forced marriages put children at a high risk of violation and abuse and deprive them of fundamental right to childhood, education, health and opportunity. A report from the UK’s forced marriage unit claims that at least 439 cases of forced marriage of children occurred in 2017 in Pakistan.

Such marriages are especially common in rural areas. The government needs to pay attention to this problem and should ensure that this practice stops.

Sumaira Aslam

Awaran

More From Newspost

  • Fuel bomb

    There is no denying that the middle class is hard hit by uncontrolled inflation in Naya Pakistan where affording two...

  • Clarification

    This refers to the article ‘Kamyab Pakistan-Steering committee to run program’ .The disbursements under the Kamyab...

  • Priorities misplaced

    Criticism of the government by the media reflects unrest in the country and should never be dismissed as fake news....

  • The open secret

    This refers to the news report ‘Suicide bombers came from Afghanistan’ . The interior minister has said that the...

  • Improbable hope

    During a recent interview with a foreign journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said with reference to the Taliban's...

  • Dark days

    These days the incumbent government is creating huge problems for the media. Ironically it was the media coverage of...

More From Latest