Zameen.com, Jaffer Brothers record victories

LAHORE: Zameen.com and Jaffer Brothers recorded victories in round matches of Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate League here on Thursday.
In the first match, Zameen.com defeated Auditor General of Pakistan team by 77 runs. Zameen.com scored 161 runs for 7 wickets in stipulated overs. Nadeem Akmal scored 58 runs. Qasim Malik took four wickets.
Auditor General of Pakistan team managed to score only 84 runs. Majid Ali dismissed four players. He was declared the man of the match. In the second match, Jaffer Brothers defeated Digital Planning Services by 10 wickets. Digital Planning Services scored 123 runs. Imtiaz Anwar made 26 runs. Hussain Riaz dismissed two players. Jaffer Brothers achieved the target without any loss of wickets. Abdul Tawab played an unbeaten innings of 57 and Salman Bilal scored 56. Abdul Tawab was declared the player of the match.
