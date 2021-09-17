50 killed in Yemen clashes

DUBAI: At least 50 rebels and pro-government troops, including a high-ranking officer, have been killed in clashes in Yemen’s central province of Al-Bayda, military sources told AFP on Thursday. "A colonel and 19 other loyalists were killed in the past 24 hours in fighting with the Huthi insurgents in Al-Bayda ditrict," a government military official said. "Thirty rebels also met their fate in battlefield clashes and air strikes." The Huthis rarely report casualty numbers but the figures were confirmed by other military sources.