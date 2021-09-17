 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Chinese astronauts complete three-month space mission

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and started their journey home on Thursday after 90 days at the Tiangong space station conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments. "The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft has successfully separated from the space station’s core module," state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

More From World

More From Latest