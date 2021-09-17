Chinese astronauts complete three-month space mission

BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and started their journey home on Thursday after 90 days at the Tiangong space station conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments. "The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft has successfully separated from the space station’s core module," state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.
