FTO advises FBR to complete all pending inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has advised the Federal Board of Revenue to direct inquiry officers to complete all the pending inquiries initiated against the officers under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1973 and E&D Rules, 2020 expeditiously.

Since 2015, around 180 FBR officials are facing inquiries on charges of corruption and inefficiency, but the enquiry officers were delaying the completion in connivance with the delinquent officials.

The FTO took an Own Motion, during the investigation. Secretary Revenue Division, Islamabad, in his comments reported that inquiries were initiated against the corrupt elements of FBR employees under the government Service (E&D), 1973 and Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) Rules, 2020. However, it was observed that in all inquiries, pending under E&D Rules, 2020, the stipulated period of 60 days had already elapsed and no serious effort had been made by the inquiry officers to bring the accused officials of the FBR to book. The FTO in its independent investigation concluded that the delay, inefficiency and incompetence in concluding inquiry proceedings initiated under E&D Rules, 1973 and E&D Rules, 2020 have not only adversely suffered the internal accountability of FBR but was also tantamount to maladministration in terms of Section 2(3) (ii) of the FTO Ordinance.

Hence, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) directed the FBR to call for explanation of all the inquiry officers, committee and take appropriate action against them for causing inordinate delay in conclusion of inquiry proceedings. The FBR was also advised to evolve a centralised monitoring mechanism at the headquarters level to ensure that the disciplinary proceedings are completed within time limit, provided under Efficiency and Discipline Rules 1973, and E&D Rules 2020 and submit compliance report within 45 days.