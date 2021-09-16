Roads or rivers

Monsoons have become painful for residents of Malir. The roads are so poorly made that a little bit of drizzle is enough to make the water pool and block the roads.
When it is not raining, the drains overflow. Traffic and movement are restricted due to this; the residents are forced to take longer out-of-the-way routes, which wastes time and creates congestion on roads. Even school vans refuse to come to pick up the students in the rainy season. The government should take the necessary action to resolve the problem.
Muzamil Kalmati
Karachi
