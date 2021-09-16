Reckless driving

Reckless drivers are responsible for causing severe traffic jams. If one side of the road is congested, drivers rush into the opposite lane and make the situation worse.
A fifteen-minute distance takes up to two hours to cover. It is our social responsibility to drive carefully. The relevant authorities must issue licenses to those who not only know driving but also driving ethics.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
