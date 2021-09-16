Three injured in firing on funeral procession

LAHORE: Three people were injured when opponents opened fire during a funeral procession in the limits of Haier police on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Nazir, Azan and Naeem. Firing was carried out by opponents namely Jibran and Amjad when Namaz-e-Janaza of Din Mohammad Ansari was being performed, police said. The injured were rushed to a hospital. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also took notice of the incident and sought report from SP Cantt.

BOY HIT TO DEATH: A teenage boy was hit to death by a speeding car in the Ghaziabad area on Wednesday. The boy, 15, yet to be identified, was crossing road when a speeding car hit him, as a result, he got fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but could not recover. Police removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Harbanspura police arrested five drug pushers and recovered drugs and liquor from them. The accused include Shahbaz, Jahanzeb, Waqas, Qais and Wasim. Police recovered 35-litre liquor and 220-gram hashish from their possession.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,033 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,090 were injured. Out of this, 627 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 463 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

beggars: Lahore Police registered 968 cases and arrested 1,115 beggars in last four days. Around 250 beggars were arrested by City Division, 146 by Cantt Division, 214 by Civil Lines Division, 172 by Iqbal Town Division, 182 by Sadar Division and 161 beggars were arrested by Model Town Division. City Traffic police also registered 51 cases against beggars. They were taken into custody in collaboration with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as Social Welfare department.

traced: Police traced two boys and a girl and handed over them to their heirs. Gawalmandi Investigation police traced Ali Haider, 15, who had left home over domestic issue. South Cantonment Investigation police traced Zahid, 22, who had gone to Faisalabad after a dispute with his family. Ghaziabad Investigation police traced Neha Noor, 18, who had left the house unnoticed.

electrocuted: A labourer was killed when a power line fell on him in Baghbanpura area on Wednesday. Some labourers were digging at a private steel mill on Mominpura Road when a 30-year-old Awais, son of Abdul Majeed, was suddenly struck by an electric wire, resulting into his instant death. The victim was a resident of Mominpura, Baghbanpura.