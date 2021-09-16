 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Macron meets Abu Dhabi’s crown prince

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

Fontainebleau, France: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday held talks with the crown prince of the UAE’s Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, one of Paris’ closest allies in the Middle East region. The two met for a working lunch at the historic Fontainebleau Chateau outside Paris, where the United Arab Emirates has played a key role in restoration works, AFP correspondents said.

