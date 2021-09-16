Seven soldiers martyred in South Waziristan fight

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO in Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. Five terrorists were killed in the operation. During an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced Shahadat.

Cordon and search operation is still in progress to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The development comes hours after security forces had killed two terrorists as they conducted an IBO after being informed of their hideout in Datta Khel of the North Waziristan District.

During the operation, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout. This is the fourth reported operation conducted by security forces in two districts of North Waziristan and South Waziristan in less than 10 days period.

On September 7, two soldiers namely Sepoy Zia Akram and Sepoy Musawwar Khan were martyred when an IED exploded during area clearance operation in Dosali area of North Waziristan.

During the intense firing which took place later, one terrorist was killed. On September 11, one terrorist was killed and six others were apprehended during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hassu Khel (Mir Ali) area of North Waziristan.

Only on Tuesday (September 14),security forces killed two terrorists in Datta Khel, North Waziristan. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from hideout of terrorists. Towards end of last month on August 31, Sepoy Wajidullah was martyred when an IED exploded in Asman Manza area were the latest fire exchange took place on Thursday.

Terrorists from across Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district resulting in Shahdat of Sepoy Jamal and Sepoy Ayaz. In exchange of fire two to three terrorists were perished. On August 27, one terrorist was killed during an IBO in Spinwarm North Waziristan. On the same day, Havaldar Gul Ameer was martyred in Lower Dir in attack of terrorists from across the international borders while one terrorist was also killed.

In another tragic incident on August 22, young Captain Kashif was martyred when his military jeep struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik (Balochistan).

One terrorist was killed in an IBO in Boya, North Waziristan. On August 18, Naib Subedar Sonay Zia was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kanniguram South Waziristan. Meanwhile, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf confirmed the attack, telling reporters at a press conference that he hoped the new Taliban government in Afghanistan would not allow any militant group, including the TTP to use the Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan or any other country. Yusuf said militants along the border were exploiting the fluid situation in Afghanistan to target Pakistani troops. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the latest attack.