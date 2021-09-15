Man found dead in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area

LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the...