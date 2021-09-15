 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Man found dead in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area

National

September 15, 2021

LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

