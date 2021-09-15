Two die of electrocution

SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their field.Reports said two labourers, including 50-year-old Muhammad Ashraf and 38-year-old Abdul Latif Chandio, who happened to be cousins and residents of village Pyaro Khan Chandio near Kuneri of district Umarkot, accidently came into contact with an 11,000kv open wire lying on their field. Reports said both men died immediately, while the villagers later protested against the Hesco and demanded to register a murder FIR against concerned officials. The protestors also demanded the authorities to probe the incident and that all the culprits responsible for the deaths of innocent labourers, should bring to the justice. They also demanded compensation for the deceased.