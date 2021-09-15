PM won’t impose any curbs on freedom of press: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, said fake information has become a big challenge today and the information system has become one-sided and controversial.

“Fake news must be tackled through strengthening anti-slander laws and promotion of professional journalism. “Technology such as algorithms and crowd sourcing can be used to detect fake news,” Senator Faisal Javed said in a statement Tuesday.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan has full faith in freedom of expression and the premier will not impose any restrictions on the freedom of the press. “The PTI’s manifesto states that it is in favour of a free media. We believe that media will formulate rules for itself to ensure responsible journalism,” he added.