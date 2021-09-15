8 POs among 510 alleged criminals held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 510 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders, during operations in different areas in the last one week in the district.

A press release issued on Tuesday said that the police carried out strike and search operations in various areas of the district and apprehended a total of 510 outlaws, including 18 POs, 12 facilitators, 10 drug peddlers.

It said that weapons and narcotics were also seized during snap checking on highways passing through the district and arrested the accused.

During the actions, the police seized six Kalashnikovs, 33 pistols, nine guns, four rifles, 2,200 cartridges, 16 kilogram hashish, 290 gram heroin, 260 gram Ice and others.