Uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs10.35 billion. The schemes included Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Programme (Phase-III) (Revised) at the cost of Rs6.707 billion, establishment of DHQ Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs1.227 billion, 125-bed DHQ Hospital, Chiniot at the cost of Rs500m, sewerage, soling / resoling, tuff tiles, drains & bridges in Tehsil Kamalia at the cost of Rs578m, provision of soling, resoling, tuff tiles, drains, sewerage and water supply in Tehsil Gojra at the cost of Rs460m and construction / rehabilitation of metalled road from Alipur to Seetpur at the cost of Rs883m.